Two lanes closed but traffic continuing to move on southbound 99

UPDATE (7:16 a.m.): Caltrans is reporting one lane remains open on southbound 99 and traffic is also being allowed to use the truck bypass lane to continue onto southbound I-5.

Expect delays in the area.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has closed two lanes of southbound Highway 99 at Interstate 5 and has requested a hard closure of the highway due to flooding.

The CHP requested the closure at 6:30 a.m. and has received reports of multiple vehicles losing traction due to the flooding.

Officers are also pacing vehicles along the Grapevine.