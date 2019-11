The California Highway Patrol has shared a map of alternate routes motorists can take in case in the Grapevine is forced to close due to snow.

Alternate routes include highways 14, 101 and 126. The department said it is expecting snow starting this Wednesday.

“We always hope to keep it open, however safety is our top priority,” the department said. “If the conditions become unsafe, we will hold traffic until Caltrans HQ makes the roadway safe.”