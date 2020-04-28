CHP sees increase in citations for speeding over 100 mph

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)- The California Highway Patrol says the lack of traffic is not an invitation to speed. The department says officers have been seeing a lot of speeding and have had to issue an increased number of citations in the last few weeks. ​

As the roads empty up in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, drivers are speeding up. ​

“We’ve been seeing a lot of people speeding,” said Fort Tejon CHP Officer Richard Anthes.

But, Anthes says his department is on the lookout. ​

“We’ve also seen an increase in high speeding,” said Anthes. “It’s not only people in the 80-85 speed, which is dangerous. We’re also seeing people over 100 mph.”​

From March 19, when the stay-at-home order began to April 19, officers issued 2,493 tickets to California drivers speeding at more than 100 mph, an 87 percent increase over the 1,335 tickets issued during the same time last year.​

Locally, the CHP’s central division which covers the San Joaquin Valley saw a 61 percent increase in speeding over 100 mph tickets during the same time period.​

This morning we spent some time with the Fort Tejon CHP. In the span of 30 minutes, we saw them pull over four drivers for speeding near the El Tejon rest area in Lebec.​

Two of the drivers were cited for speeds of 93, another for 95 and one for 103 MPH.​

For drivers going over 100 MPH:

“Its around a $1,000 for the first offense and when you appear in court, the judge will probably ask you to bring your license, because you’ll lose it for about 30 days.”

And points will be added to your insurance which means higher rates.​ That’s best case scenario.

“It could be the ultimate price if you’re speeding,” said Anthes.

Speeding endangers not only the life of the speeder, but all of the people on the road.​

“When things go wrong on the highway and you’re at a high speed you have less time, less control of your vehicle, and the impact is greater,” said Anthes.​

He reminds drivers emptier roads does not mean speed up.​

“We would like to remind people to take advantage of the lesser traffic,” said Anthes. “You’re going to get to your destination faster, so take your time. Slow down, maintain a safe speed.”