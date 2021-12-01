CHP seeking witnesses to deadly Highway 166 crash

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is asking witnesses to a deadly crash Monday on Highway 166 to contact them.

Officers around 1:30 p.m. found a blue Honda CRV overturned in a field north of Highway 166, west of Wasijoa Road. The driver and sole occupant suffered fatal injuries.

Based on physical evidence, officers determined the Honda was traveling in the eastbound lane, according to a CHP news release. Witnesses reported a line of four eastbound vehicles including the Honda, and possibly one westbound vehicle on Highway 166 near Wasijoa Road near the time of the crash.

Officers believe one of the vehicles was a 2000s-model four-door sedan, possibly gray or black, with orange and black racing stripes on the trunk and side.

Anyone with information about the crash or the sedan is asked to call the Santa Maria CHP at 805-349-8728.