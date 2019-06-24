CHP: Security guard wasn’t paying attention when he struck, fatally injured, woman on Fruitvale Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A security guard was not paying attention when he struck and fatally injured a Sacramento woman who had just left an area bar, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers said Matthew B. Tevelde, 25, struck Tiffany Bronte Sanders, 40, early Sunday morning after she left a bar in northwest Bakersfield.

Sanders was taken to Kern Medical Center, where she died about five hours later.

According to the CHP, Sanders left the Pour House bar at about 1:46 a.m. with a friend and walked on the sidewalk for about 100 feet south of the business at 4041 Fruitvale Ave. She then walked into the southbound lane of Fruitvale.

Tevelde, an on-duty MS Security Services employee, was driving a white Toyota Tacoma south on Fruitvale Avenue approaching her.

“Due to Tevelde’s inattention, he did not notice (Sanders) standing in the middle of the traffic lane,” an officer wrote in a news release. “Tevelde was not able to react in time and struck (Sanders).”

Officers examined Tevelde and determined he was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, officers said.

A GoFundMe page to pay for costs of transporting Sanders’ body back to Sacramento and for funeral expenses has been set up at https://tinyurl.com/y5eoegoo.