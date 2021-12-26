CHP searching for hit-and-run driver in Christmas Eve pedestrian death along I-5 near Gorman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol investigators are looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on Christmas Eve along Interstate 5 and fled the scene.

Officials said a collision was reported in northbound lanes of I-5 north of Highway 138 on Friday at around 10:10 p.m. Further details of the collision were not available and the cause of the crash was not clear. Several lanes needed to be closed for the investigation for nearly five hours.

The pedestrian was only described as a 40-year-old man and will be identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call CHP in Fort Tejon at 661-248-6655.

