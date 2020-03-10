CHP says motorists should drive extra cautiously through Grapevine due to heavy rain

The California Highway Patrol is warning drivers to be careful driving on the Grapevine as the area is getting heavy rain.

The department said motorists should slow down and drive at speeds that are safe for conditions, create a safe distance between vehicles and make sure to activate lights and wipers. In addition, the department says motorists should also be prepared for rocks or other objects in the road.

One example of treacherous road conditions comes from Alhambra where rain has fallen much of the day Tuesday.

Sister station KTLA shared dashcam video of a vehicle losing control at an onramp and coming to a stop facing the wrong way nearly hitting the news van.