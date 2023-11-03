BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An early-morning crash just outside of Lamont has left three people dead and it happened in an area that’s no stranger to fatal crashes.

The crash is still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol confirmed the incident was reported just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Di Giorgio and South Edison roads outside of Lamont.

CHP Officers confirmed two vehicles crashed and three victims died.

A white Volkswagen and a red Jeep were involved, and both landed on the railroad tracks.

Family members of the victims showed up Friday afternoon and placed candles and remembrances of the three women who died in the crash.

The victims of the crash are described as a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 20s who were on their way to work at Tasteful Selections.

“We determined that one of the vehicles, the red Jeep has ran the stop sign, didn’t stop and hit the side of the white Volkswagen, and unfortunately the three occupants of the Volkswagen are deceased,” said Sgt. Kent Kniffen, with CHP, “There was only one occupant in the red Jeep, correct, and he is a male, he has minor injuries.”

Traffic was closed off for around three hours this morning.

Now this kind of crash is not uncommon for the area, which is known as the Arvin Triangle.

The Arvin Trinalge is south of Bakersfield including Lamont and Arvin, there have been almost 100 deadly crashes in the past seven years.

The coroner’s office has not identified the three victims.

The driver has not been identified either and could face charges of manslaughter to murder according to CHP.