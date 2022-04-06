BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is hosting a free class for teenage drivers and their parents to discuss safe driving habits on April 12 at Bakersfield CHP 420 Club.

Start Smart is a two hour, no-cost class that discusses driving safety issues such as safe driving habits, consequences of a poor choice behind the wheel, and tips on how to avoid a collision. The goal of the class is to make parents and teens more aware, educated, and better equipped to handle the stress of being a new driver.

At least one parent or guardian must accompany the teen to the class.

To register for the class, call CHP at 661-396-6600.