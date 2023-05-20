BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — The CHP is responded to a traffic collision on northbound Highway 99.

According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash occurred on northbound Highway 99, near the Buck Owens off ramp. A bright green bus was reported to have collided with a red Ford Explorer.

There were children in the Ford, at least one child was transported to a hospital, according to CHP.

It is not immediately known the extent of injuries for all people involved.

Expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story.