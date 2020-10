ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is responding to a rollover crash near the Bakersfield National Cemetery.

The department said at around 11:12 a.m., officers were sent out to the Highway 58/223 interchange after receiving reports of a crash in the area. The CHP said the vehicle ended up on its roof in a ditch and that two occupants are trapped in the vehicle.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.