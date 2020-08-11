Gas leak causes closure of Dean Avenue at Rosedale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said Dean Avenue is currently closed from Rosedale Highway to Holland Street due to a gas leak.

The department is urging people to avoid the area. Traffic on Rosedale Highway is not affected, the department said.

Dean Avenue is currently closed from Rosedale Highway to Holland Street due to a gas leak. Please avoid the area. Traffic on Rosedale is not affected. #trafficalert #gasleak — CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) August 11, 2020

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.