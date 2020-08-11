Gas leak causes closure of Dean Avenue at Rosedale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said Dean Avenue is currently closed from Rosedale Highway to Holland Street due to a gas leak.

The department is urging people to avoid the area. Traffic on Rosedale Highway is not affected, the department said.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

