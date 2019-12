WASCO, Calif. (KGET)— A crash along Gun Club Road and McCombs Road in Wasco has killed at least one person, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. when a white truck and another vehicle met in the intersection after one of them ran a stop sign. One person was killed and another suffered major injuries. The intersection is currently closed and CHP is diverting traffic in that area.

This is a developing story.