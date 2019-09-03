CHP reports making nearly 1,000 DUI arrests statewide during Labor Day weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Law enforcement continues its efforts to keep impaired drivers off the roads during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

CHP says during its Maximum Enforcement Period officers have already made 980 arrests for driving under the influence across the state.

CHP’s enforcement period ends at midnight.

In Bakersfiled, police wrapped up weekend saturation patrols with officers looking for any drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

On Saturday night, Bakersfield officers arrested four people suspected of DUI. Officers fined five other drivers for driving without licenses or with a suspended or revoked license.

If you suspect anyone driving under the influence, call 911.