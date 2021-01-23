Snowfall expected this weekend could impact traffic on Interstate 5 through Grapevine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With snow levels expected to drop below 4,500 feet over the weekend, CHP says traffic through Interstate 5 over the Grapevine could be affected.

Heavy snowfall was reported in the area Saturday afternoon prompting CHP officers to escort northbound and southbound traffic on Interstate 5 through the Grapevine.

Photo: 17 News viewer along I-5

As of 5 p.m., Interstate 5 remained open but CHP warned it could be closed at any time if heavy snowfall persists. You are urged to verify roads are open if you intend to travel.

