BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality Tuesday in connection with a vehicle fire on northbound Highway 99 at Merced Avenue.

The incident was first reported at about 10:25 p.m. as a vehicle fully engulfed in flames and blocking the roadway. About 20 minutes later, officers said there was a fatality. No other details were provided.

Traffic was being diverted at Merced Avenue.