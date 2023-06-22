BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol reported a traffic collision on Highway 58 Thursday afternoon.

A black sedan hit a white pick-up truck in the eastbound lane of Highway 58 just west of General Beale Road, according to CHP.

The white pick-up truck landed in the center divide area and the black sedan landed on the roadside, officials said.

At least two other vehicles were involved in the collision including a Hyundai Elantra, according to CHP. Officials also said one vehicle was on Murray Family Farms property and another is just west of an eastbound off-ramp.

The conditions of the drivers and passengers are still unknown. Ambulances are en route, according to CHP.

This is a developing story.