BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol advises drivers to obey the speed limit on roads following a rash of crashes east of Bakersfield along Highway 58.

CHP Public Infomation Officer Tomas Martinez told 17 News, “unsafe speed” is a common factor in crashes on Highway 58 in the area of Bena and Bealville roads.

CHP is reminding drivers to slow down, especially when road conditions are changing due to the weather and always wear restraints.

During the wet weather and snow AAA says, drivers should drive slower than usual, do not use cruise control on slippery surfaces and increase the following distance between you and the vehicles around you.

If you are driving uphill, do not apply more gas because this will cause your wheels to spin and do not stop while driving uphill on an icy road, according to AAA.

