CHP reminding motorists May is National Bicycle Safety Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is issuing a reminder to motorists to share the road safely with bicyclists, who may be out in larger numbers as a result of the stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus.

“In this uncertain time, more people are out on the streets biking for exercise, recreation, mental

health, and affordable transportation,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “Bicyclists,

pedestrians, and motorists must stay alert to keep everyone safe.”

Many CHP area offices will continue to give out helmets to children, and parents or guardians are urged to call their closest CHP office for information on how to get one, a news release said. According to the National Safety Council, cyclists who wear a helmet reduce their risk of head injury by an estimated 60 percent. California law requires cyclists under 18 to wear a helmet.

Motorists are required by law to give bicyclists at least 3 feet of room when passing, officers said. When turning right, drivers should look over their right shoulder for bicyclists, especially when crossing into a designated bike lane. Also, watch out for passing bicyclists when opening a car door next to a bike lane.