CHP remembers fallen officer on 26th anniversary of death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol paid tribute to a fallen officer who died 26 years ago Wednesday.

CHP’s Bakersfield office released a post on social media honoring Officer David W. Manning: End of Watch, Feb. 15, 1996.

Officer Manning was on his way home from work that night when he crashed his motorcycle, according to the post. CHP said Manning was one of the first officers assigned to the “new” Bakersfield Area motor squad when it was reactivated after a 25-year hiatus.

Officials said Manning was known for carrying candy canes with him to give to children he met while on the job.

At the scene of the crash, officials said candy canes were scatter around Manning’s body.

He served the east Los Angeles and Bakersfield areas for eight years.