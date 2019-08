BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist who died in a crash Tuesday afternoon was driving “at a high rate of speed” when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, hit a raised curb and slid on the sidewalk before hitting a chain-link fence.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Kern Medical, where he died.

The crash occurred at about 12:10 p.m. on Bernard Street west of Cunha Street, the CHP said.