RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — More than $177,000 worth of stolen Home Depot rental equipment was recovered by the California Highway Patrol on Nov. 1 in Ridgecrest, according to CHP.

The investigation was a joint effort by the California Highway Patrol’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) and loss prevention representatives from Home Depot.

On Oct. 25, a Home Depot manager filed a police report to the ORCTF of five missing pieces of stolen construction equipment, which included front loaders and back hoes, which was tracked to a community in Ridgecrest, California Highway Patrol officials said.

After further investigations by the California Highway Patrol and Kern County Sheriffs Office, a search warrant was obtained for a home on the outskirts of Ridgecrest, the department said.

On Nov. 1, CHP, ORCTF along with loss prevention and representatives from Home Depot, searched the home and said they found all five stolen items.

The search warrant lead officers to two persons of interest which were detained and questioned.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Central Division CHP at 559-603-7740.