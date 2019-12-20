CHP recovering vehicle in Kern River Canyon along Highway 178

UPDATE: As of 6:37 a.m. Highway 178 is closed in both directions as crews retrieve a vehicle in the river about four miles into the mouth of the canyon.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)— A vehicle traveling Highway 178 Friday morning reportedly went off the roadway and into the Kern River, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was first reported around 2:15 a.m. about four miles east of the mouth of the Kern River Canyon.

CHP officer Vaughn Cain reported at 5:30 a.m. the highway was clear and drivers should not have any issues driving through the area.

Cain did mention CHP officials may need to close the highway around 7 a.m. to recover the vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

