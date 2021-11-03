CHP receives grant for distracted driving prevention programs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is expanding its outreach efforts to prevent crashes caused by distracted drivers.

According to CHP, thousands of people are injured or killed in distracted driving crashes. The main culprit — cellphones.

“Distracted driving is a serious issue that is 100 percent preventable,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “We are encouraging drivers to make a conscious choice to not drive distracted. This simple decision can have a tremendous positive impact on the safety of California’s roadways.”

CHP received new grant funding to increase enforcement and education programs. They are in effect through the end of September.