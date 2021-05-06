CHP raising awareness for Bicycle Safety Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — May is National Bicycle Safety Month and the California Highway Patrol is raising awareness to keep cyclists safe.

During the past five years, nearly 800 bicyclists were killed and more than 51,000 were injured in crashes in California, according to the CHP’s Traffic Records System. Data also shows bicyclists riding on the wrong side of the road and improper training movement violations are the primary causes of bike-related fatal crashes.

CHP wants to remind cyclists that they have the same rights on the road as drivers and are required to follow the same rules.

Bicyclists should eliminate distractions while riding, obey all traffic signs and signals, indicate when making a turn, pull off the roadway if five or more vehicles are lined up behind them, yield to pedestrians, and never bicycle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. CHP says bicyclists should be aware of their surroundings, wear reflective or bright-colored clothing, wear a helmet and add reflectors and lighting to their bicycles.

Drivers are asked to watch for bicyclists and share the road.

Throughout the state, CHP officers are scheduled to hold bicycle safety rodeos this month to protect bicyclists and drivers.