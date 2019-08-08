CHP provides new details on Wednesday’s big rig crash on Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The crash Wednesday morning involving a big rig and a tortilla truck that snarled traffic for hours on Highway 99 resulted in injuries to both drivers, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the big rig was preparing to merge from westbound Highway 58 onto southbound Highway 99 when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, the CHP said. The semi and its trailer rolled and came to a rest in the southbound traffic lanes.

The driver of the tortilla truck then collided with the rear of the trailer, according to officers. Both vehicles were loaded with food products that pilled onto the roadway, closing traffic lanes for hours while crews cleaned up the mess.

The driver of the big rig suffered moderate injuries and the driver of the tortilla truck had major injuries, officers said.