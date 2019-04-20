CHP: Pedestrian suffers major injuries in River Boulevard collision
CHP says a pedestrian suffered major injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Northeast Bakersfield.
According to CHP's Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of River Boulevard.
The pedestrian was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries, according to CHP.
The investigation is ongoing.
We will update this story as we learn more information.
More Stories
-
World-renowned graffiti artist Arlin Graff put his palette to good…
-
-