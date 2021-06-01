CHP: Pedestrian struck and killed after running onto Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian who ran onto Highway 99 late Monday was hit by several vehicles and died, according to the California Highway Patrol.

None of the motorists involved were under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the CHP said. It was not known if the pedestrian, whose name had not been released, was impaired.

Officers were dispatched at about 11:09 p.m. to northbound Highway 99 north of California Avenue for a report of a pedestrian in the roadway.

A preliminary investigation found the pedestrian ran from the east shoulder across traffic lanes into the path of a Jeep traveling 70 mph, according to the CHP. The Jeep hit the pedestrian, who was then struck several other times.

The No. 2 through No. 4 lanes were closed for 2 1/2 hours, officers said.