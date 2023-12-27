BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is encouraging the community to report debris in the roadway after a patrol car was struck on Wednesday morning.

CHP Bakersfield announced on social media that a patrol vehicle’s windshield was struck by debris. A broken leaf spring was reportedly in the roadway when a truck ran over the debris and it became airborne, striking the passenger side of the patrol vehicle’s front windshield and shattering it.

While the officer in the vehicle was struck by the glass, they were not injured, according to CHP. The officer was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the incident.

CHP reminds the community to always keep eyes on the road and don’t drive distracted. They also recommend the community to report debris in the roadway by calling 911.