CHP partners with Impact Teen Drivers to increase safety among teen drivers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol is partnering with Impact Teen Drivers (ITD) to teach positive habits and behaviors through education and enforcement as part of Teen Drivers Safety Week.

According to CHP, nearly six teen drivers are involved in a fatal car crash every day in the United States. CHP says inexperience combined with driver distraction increases the risk for error, making motor vehicle crashes the leading cause of death for young drivers in the nation.

Ten percent of all drivers ages 15 to 19 who were involved in fatal crashes were reported as distracted at the time of the crash, and 100 percent of those crashes were preventable, according to CHP. Based on miles driven, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety discovered that teens are involved in three times as many fatal crashes as all other drivers.

The CHP and ITD will conduct virtual classes at schools and community events throughout California during the pandemic to help change the behavior of teen drivers.

According to CHP, the yearlong Teen Distracted Drivers Education and Enforcement X grant provides education as well as enforcement operations to be conducted statewide through September 30, 2021. Funding for the program was provided by a grant from OTS through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.