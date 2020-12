CHP pacing traffic over the Grapevine due to fog

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A lawsuit filed on behalf of nearly three dozen Kern restaurants seeking to overturn the governor's order barring outdoor dining is scheduled for a hearing next week with the testimony of four doctors who say there is little risk of coronavirus transmission while eating outside.

In a document filed Wednesday, plaintiffs' attorney Thomas Anton says the doctors will give their opinion the state ignored U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention findings that outdoor dining "carries only a moderate risk, and less with mitigation." He also says the state's orders have been enforced unfairly, with large companies like Walmart and COSTCO allowed to sell food for patrons to eat on premises while smaller businesses are threatened with fines or suspension.