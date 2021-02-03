CHP pacing traffic over Grapevine due to dense fog

Courtesy of the California Highway Patrol

GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said it is currently pacing traffic over the Grapevine due to dense fog in the area.

The department is urging motorists on Interstate 5 to slow to safe speeds due to the reduced visibility and to turn headlights on, including low-beam headlights. 

