CHP pacing traffic over Grapevine due to dense fog

GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said it is currently pacing traffic over the Grapevine due to dense fog in the area.
The department is urging motorists on Interstate 5 to slow to safe speeds due to the reduced visibility and to turn headlights on, including low-beam headlights.
