BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – California senior drivers – ages 65 and older – now have a chance to attend a driver’s education program.

The California Highway Patrol has put together the “Age Well, Drive Smart” program designed to provide drivers with the skills necessary to drive safer for longer periods.

According to a release by CHP, senior drivers are expected to number up to 6.9 million by 2040 and the program is designed to teach drivers how to tune up their driving skills, refresh their knowledge of road rules and understand the alternatives to driving among other topics.

The Age Well, Drive Smart education class will take place on Friday, Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. at the CHP office located at 9855 Compagoni St. All CHP officers and senior-aged volunteers are invited to attend the event for free.

Interested persons may call 661-396-6600 to sign up as space is limited.