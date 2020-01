CHP investigating crash in northbound lanes of Highway 99 south of Hosking Road.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a hit-and-run crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 99 near Hosking Road.

CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page shows a crash between a sedan and a semi truck was reported at around 5:45 p.m. just south of Hosking Road.

It is unclear how many people were injured in the crash. The #3 and #4 lanes are closed.

