CHP officers to conduct saturation patrols along highways 41, 46 this Memorial Day weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP officers are taking particular focus on two highways this Memorial Day weekend as part of their “Drive and Stay Alive Central Valley” campaign.

Officers will be out in force on Highway 41 from Yosemite to Atascadero, and on Highway 46 from Paso Robles to Famoso.

Last year, CHP says they investigated 124 fatal collisions in the Central Valley — 48 people died because they were not wearing seatbelts.

Central Valley CHP agencies are joining up with officers from along the Central Coast, as part of this weekend’s enforcement.