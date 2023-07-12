BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two California Highway Patrol Buttonwillow officers helped deliver a baby on Highway 119 Saturday morning, according to a social media post from CHP.

CHP officers responded to a 911 call of a woman in labor on Highway 119 west of Highway 43 near the Kern County Raceway Park. Two CHP officers responded to the scene and assisted the mother in delivering a baby girl at 7:32 a.m.

Photos courtesy of CHP Buttonwillow.

The mother and newborn were transported to a local hospital and are reported to be in good health, according to the post.