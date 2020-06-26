CHP officer shoots bear on Highway 58 near Keene

WARNING: Graphic video

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials are looking into an incident caught on video showing a CHP officer euthanizing a young bear after it was found wounded Wednesday along Highway 58 near Keene.

CHP in Mojave says officers were called to the area where the bear was found in the center divider of Highway 58 near Keene Road on Wednesday morning.

Officials say the officers tried to get the bear to move out of the roadway on its own, but it was too severely wounded. Because of the time of day, and a potential danger to motorists and the public, CHP says the officers needed to euthanize the bear.

Highway 58 was closed for a few moments and the bear was moved out from the divider to off the side of the road. Caltrans and Fish and Wildlife were then notified.

Department of Fish and Wildlife officials tell 17 News the bear was a black bear, that was probably 2 or 3 years old. A senior wildlife biologist has viewed the video and believes the bear was seriously injured since it didn’t move away from the officer or cars.

Wildlife officials said a CDFW officer was unable to respond to the scene immediately, and CHP was authorized to euthanize the bear if it was too injured to move off the road on its own.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says it is working with CHP on the incident, and will determine if more training is necessary.