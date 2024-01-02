BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A baby lamb that was stranded in the middle of Highway 58 was safely rescued by a California Highway Patrol officer, the department announced on Tuesday.

CHP Bakersfield said in a Facebook post that Officer Alcazar was called to a lamb in lanes on Highway 58 near Hart Flat Road. The lamb was located in the center divide of the road, curled up and scared.

According to CHP, Alcazar was able to get the lamb to a safe location before it was struck by a vehicle. The Kern County Animal Control was notified, and responded to care for the lamb, who was reportedly only a few months old.

CHP said Officer Alcazar is still in training, but can now add saving a lamb to his list of lives saved.