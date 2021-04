FORT TEJON, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol Fort Tejon Officer Rich Anthes is retiring today after 25 years of service.

He started with the California Department of Corrections in 1996 and moved to the California Highway Patrol in 2002. Officer Anthes has been the public information officer for CHP for the past 4 years. He has been there for coverage of breaking news over the Grapevine.

Officer Anthes plans to spend time with his family after retirement.