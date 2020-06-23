CHP officer injured in Alhambra is from Kern County, Taft Midway Driller reports

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol officer who suffered major injuries in a crash in the Los Angeles area on Sunday is from Kern County, according to the Taft Midway Driller.

Armando Portillo was injured in a chain-reaction collision at about 1:25 p.m. as he stood on the westbound 10 freeway near the Monterey Park border, according to reports by the paper and KNBC-TV in Los Angeles.

Portillo had parked his vehicle behind a BMW and was standing on the right shoulder when another vehicle made an unsafe lane change, cutting off a Toyota RAV4 that swerved to the right and hit the officer’s vehicle, according to KNBC.

The SUV was pushed into the BMW and Portillo was hit, according to the station.

The Taft Midway Driller previously reported on Portillo when he graduated from the CHP academy.