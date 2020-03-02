CHP officer finds 75 pounds of pistol ammunition on grass along I-5 in Buttonwillow

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol officer found 75 pounds of pistol ammunition dumped in the grass along Interstate 5 yesterday.

The department said the live ammunition, which was for various calibers of pistols, was found on an on-ramp on the I-5 by an officer who was monitoring traffic in the area. A more specific location has not been disclosed for security reasons.

The CHP said there were no signs of why it was there or how it got there, although it appears the ammunition was dumped in the area.

“You just never know what you might step in on the freeway shoulders. Watch your step and be safe out there,” the department said in a post on its Facebook page.