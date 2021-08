BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is hosting a free class this week for teens who are aobut to get behind the wheel.

The Start Smart program is a free two-hour class that covers safe driving habits and consequences of poor choices behind the wheel.

The class is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Bakersfield CHP 420 Club.

Space is limited. You can call the Bakersfield CHP office at 661-396-6600 to sign up.