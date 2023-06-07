BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol Buttonwillow Office recognized their Officers of the Year Wednesday.

California Highway Patrol Officer Danny Reiswig and Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Roy Halsip were recognized during the ceremony and each received a check for $50 to be donated to a foundation of their choice.

Officer Reswig’s check went to the Wounded Warriors Foundation and Deputy Halsip’s check went to the Crossroads Christian Fellowship’s Night to Shine.

Quartermaster John Crump said while they usually only give one Officer of the Year award, both men received such high praise, that they decided to award them both.