CHP: Motorist in deadly Interstate 5 crash was driving too fast for foggy conditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A deadly crash occurred on northbound Interstate 5 when the driver of a car collided with the back of a big rig then went off the road and hit a perimeter fence, officers said.

The car’s driver, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said he was driving in excess of 50 mph, an unsafe speed for Thursday morning’s foggy conditions. Visibility at the time of the 5 a.m. crash was 600 feet, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred south of 7th Standard Road. The driver of the big rig stopped at the scene, officers said.