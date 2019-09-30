CHP: Arizona man dies in crash along Interstate 5

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif- An Arizona man died late Friday evening after a crash along southbound Interstate 5, according to the Buttonwillow California Highway Patrol office.

Around 11:45, CHP and medical personnel responded to the to the crash, just north of Rowlee Road.

According to their investigation, Ulysses Marquez-Arias, 30, made an unsafe turn, sending his 1999 Toyota Corolla off the roadway into a utility pole.

He died of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing but alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The identify of the driver is pending coroner release.