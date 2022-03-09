TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — A 48-year-old man is dead following a crash in Taft Tuesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 8 p.m., highway patrol was dispatched to North Lincoln Street just north of Cedar Street in Taft for reports of a crash, according to CHP. When officers arrived they learned that a Dodge Avenger and Volkswagen Tiguan were involved in a head-on collision.

The driver of the Avenger died at the scene.

Officers learned that the Avenger was traveling southbound on N Lincoln Street when the driver swerved into oncoming traffic colliding with the Tiguan, according to CHP. The driver of the Tiguan was taken to Kern Medical for a complaint of pain.

Both vehicles were traveling the speed limit and drug and or alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the highway patrol.

This crash is still under investigation.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name and cause of death at a later time.