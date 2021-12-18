CHP makes 2 DUI arrests in Friday night checkpoint in northwest Bakersfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CHP logo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP officers made two DUI arrests and impounded a vehicle during a checkpoint Friday night in northwest Bakersfield.

The DUI checkpoint took place between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Calloway Drive near Rosedale Highway.

Officers screened 346 vehicles, made the two arrests for suspicion of DUI and cited eight people, according to a statement.

Bakersfield police officers are also conducting a DUI checkpoint on Saturday evening between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location.

Authorities say studies show well-publicized and routine DUI checkpoints and patrols can reduce DUI-related crashes by 20%.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News