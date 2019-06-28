CHP: Major injury collision involving motorcycle in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP says a person suffered major injuries in a collision involving a motorcycle in Oildale.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident information Page, the collision happened at North Chester Avenue and East Roberts Lane just after 9:30 p.m. The crash involved a motorcycle and at least one other vehicle.

Officers told 17 News both vehicles were traveling northbound when a white SUV collided with a dirt bike at North Chester and Moneta Avenue.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene, CHP said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

