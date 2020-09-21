CHP: Major-injury accident closes lanes on State Route 43

UPDATE (7:24 a.m.): Highway 43 is closed in both directions at Jack Avenue due to the crash, according to CHP. The victim has been airlifted to Kern Medical for treatment.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The California Highway Patrol is reporting the Northbound lanes of State Route 43 are closed at Jack Avenue due to a major-injury accident that happened Monday morning.

CHP says one person was pinned into a vehicle, it is unknown the extent of their injuries.

Northbound Lanes of SR43 at Jack Ave near Shafter are blocked due to an injury crash. All northbound traffic is being diverted at this time. Please choose an alternate route. #TrafficAlert — CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) September 21, 2020

This is a developing story, we will update this story when more information is available.