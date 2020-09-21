CHP: Major-injury accident closes lanes on State Route 43

UPDATE (7:24 a.m.): Highway 43 is closed in both directions at Jack Avenue due to the crash, according to CHP. The victim has been airlifted to Kern Medical for treatment.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The California Highway Patrol is reporting the Northbound lanes of State Route 43 are closed at Jack Avenue due to a major-injury accident that happened Monday morning.
CHP says one person was pinned into a vehicle, it is unknown the extent of their injuries.
