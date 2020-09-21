CHP: Major-injury accident closes lanes on State Route 43

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (7:24 a.m.): Highway 43 is closed in both directions at Jack Avenue due to the crash, according to CHP. The victim has been airlifted to Kern Medical for treatment.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The California Highway Patrol is reporting the Northbound lanes of State Route 43 are closed at Jack Avenue due to a major-injury accident that happened Monday morning.

CHP says one person was pinned into a vehicle, it is unknown the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story, we will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News