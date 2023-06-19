BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials released a silver alert earlier Monday afternoon after an at-risk elderly adult was reported missing.

Anna Lopez, 80, was last seen on June 18, 2023 at about 8:15 p.m. in the 4500 block of Upland Point and Edgeview drives near Highway 178 and Fairfax Road, according to the Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol.

Lopez is described as a Hispanic woman, 4 feet, 11 inches tall, 100 pounds with gray and brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt over a purple vest over a short-sleeved blue shirt, dark blue tennis shoes and navy blue jeans, according to officials.

The silver alert was activated by the CHP on behalf of BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

If you see Lopez, CHP has encouraged contacting 911.